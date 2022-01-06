Top: Taylor Umanzio, Nathan Lemus-Poloanco

Bttm: Aaron Irineo-Magallan, Anthony Martínez, Evelyn Berger

Nominate someone now for student or educator in 2021-22.

The Lakers are proud to announce the January 2022 Student and Educator of the Month honorees! This month’s student honorees are Nathan Lemus-Poloanco, Evelyn Berger, and Aaron Irineo-Magallan. The educator honorees are Taylor Umanzio and Anthony Martinez. Each honoree demonstrates an outstanding commitment to academia, athletics, and community outreach.

Nathan Lemus-Poloanco, a hard-working and resilient 4th grade student at West Athens Elementary School. Nathan is part of the Book Club, and is extremely dedicated to improving his literacy, making big strides in his efforts to read challenging books. He has shown great artistic achievement, participates in team building endeavors, and is always ready to learn.

Evelyn Berger, an enthusiastic, inquisitive, and kind 6th grade student at Hollywood Schoolhouse. Evelyn always strives to be the best possible version of herself. She is kind and authentic, and always eager to expand her knowledge in the classroom. Evelyn volunteers her time helping to feed the homeless with her dad, and also a member of the Girl Scouts.

Aaron Irineo-Magallan, a reliable and responsible 12th grade student at James A Garfield High School. Aaron is a high achieving student in several AP classes who volunteers his time teaching engineering to his peers and elementary children. He is also the Vice President of the engineering club, and a dual sport athlete involved in football and basketball.

Taylor Umanzio, an energetic and creative 5th grade teacher at Cabot Yerxa Elementary School. Taylor brings real life situations into the classroom, and keeps her instruction fast paced to have students constantly moving and learning. She can often be found shooting hoops with her students at recess. Taylor is also a team player amongst her coworkers, showing genuine interest in her colleagues and their teaching techniques.

Anthony Martínez, a compassionate, engaging, and good-humored 6th and 7th grade History teacher at Sierra Vista Middle School. Anthony has had a big impact on his students along with the school community. Always giving 100%, Anthony is a passionate leader, well-appreciated by his students’ parents, and has won Teacher of the Year twice.

Each Student and Educator of the Month honoree was invited to the home game on January 2nd, 2022 vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves. They were honored during a halftime video presentation where they received a special plaque and a Lakers Student and Educator of the Month t-shirt. The nominations for the January Student and Educator of the Month were submitted by administrators, principals, teachers and parents of each school based on exemplary education efforts, academic achievement or extracurricular activities.