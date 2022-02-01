January 2022 Lakers Youth Foundation YOU Grant Winner

Congratulations to Compton Kidz Club on winning the Lakers Youth Foundation January 2022 YOU Grant Contest!

Mission Statement:

It is the embodiment of a long held vision of a school that embodies the redemption of the whole child, the academic development and the performing arts skills of students needing a different education experience. A school free of bullying and negativity, inclusive of a safe and supportive learning environment and on track for college and career pathways. Our vision is to build a culture of learning that is relational and engages students through supportive, quality, innovative instruction, integrated technology, responsible social media, social and environmental justice and the performing arts providing students with viable options for college and career readiness. Our mission is to assist students to discover their own creative and innovative processes to remain engaged in school and life through a STEAM education and the performing arts.

Funding Project:

Compton Kidz Club will use the LYF grant for equipment, food, transportation and operational expenses. We recently had a break in and lost equipment (keyboard, speakers, mixing board, and mics).

Please check back in March for another Lakers Youth Foundation YOU Grant opportunity!