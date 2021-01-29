2020-2021 Lakers Youth Foundation YOU Grant

Congratulations to Los Angeles Ronald McDonald House on winning the Lakers Youth Foundation January YOU Grant Contest!

Mission Statement:

The Los Angeles Ronald McDonald House provides a “home away from home” for families of critically ill children. Our mission is to provide comfort, care & support to children and their families – where they can embrace life and healing with a sense of hope, enthusiasm, courage and joy. For 40 years, we have worked diligently to anticipate and relieve any daily stress by providing free housing, amenities and programs, so parents may focus entirely on what’s most important – healing their sick child.

Funding Project:

With this generous gift, we hope to increase funds for our Meal of Love Program. This program provides free meals, snacks and pantry items to families currently staying at our House. For most families living here, this is their only way of receiving a home cooked meal, as they don’t have the time/resources to cook for themselves since they are constantly back and forth between the hospital and House to care for their sick child. The grant will be used to purchase more meals and snacks for all staying at the House so they can have one less thing to worry about.

Please check back in March for another Lakers Youth Foundation YOU Grant opportunity!