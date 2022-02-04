Top: Robert Harmston, Daniel Martinez

Bttm: Ranbo Zhao, Erika Arellano, Emma Vanden Dries, Joshua Augustus

Nominate someone now for student or educator in 2021-22.

The Lakers are proud to announce the February 2022 Student and Educator of the Month honorees! This month’s student honorees are Emma Vanden Dries, Daniel Martinez, and Ranbo Zhao. The educator honorees are Robert Harmston, Erika Arellano, and Joshua Augustus. Each honoree demonstrates an outstanding commitment to academia, athletics, and community outreach.

Emma Vanden Dries, a compassionate, persistent, and grateful 4th grade student from Beatitudes of Our Lord School. She puts 100% effort into all things, determined to ask questions and accomplish any task at hand no matter how hard it gets. Emma is also a member of the choir, a soccer team, and the Honor Roll.

Daniel Martinez, a hard-working, diligent, artistic 6th grade student at Jellick Elementary. Daniel has earned 2021-2022 Principal's Honor Roll, Student of the Month, and multiple Student of the Week awards. He is an excellent student, a pleasure to have in class, and is also a member of the Jellick Softball team.

Ranbo Zhao, a humble, compassionate, and responsible 12th grade student from Diamond Bar High School. Ranbo has greatly improved his own life through recognizing where he can learn and grow, then driving toward those goals. He is also a student mentor in the Autism Project, and a participant in The American Rocketry Challenge.

Robert Harmston, a caring, loyal, and compassionate physical education teacher at Arovista Elementary. Robert teaches 1st-6th grade students, creating engaging activities that correspond to the students’ needs and interests. He encourages his students to help society become a better place and is well-loved amongst fellow educators.

Erika Arellano, a dedicated, passionate, honorable 8th grade teacher at PUC CALS Charter Middle School. Erika excels in connecting with her students, going the extra mile to engage with every type of learner. She is also the ASB committee leader and an excellent field trip planner.

Joshua Augustus, an engaging and caring teacher at Goodwill Education Center. At this continuation school, Joshua has helped bring up attendance and graduation rates. He treats all students fairly and helps them to see the options still in front of them. He also spends time in non-profit work, offering free haircuts, job interview training, school supplies, and even financial literacy videos for students and families.

Each Student and Educator of the Month honoree was invited to the home game February 2nd vs. the Portland Trail Blazers. They were honored during a halftime video presentation where they received a special plaque and a Lakers Student and Educator of the Month t-shirt. The nominations for the February Student and Educator of the Month were submitted by administrators, principals, teachers and parents of each school based on exemplary education efforts, academic achievement or extracurricular activities.