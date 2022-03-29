2021-2022 Lakers Youth Foundation YOU Grant

Congratulations to Students Run LA on winning the Lakers Youth Foundation March 2022 YOU Grant Contest!

The mission of Students Run LA is to challenge underserved secondary students to experience the benefits of goal-setting, character development, adult mentoring and improved health by providing them with a truly life-changing experience: The training for and completion of the Los Angeles Marathon.

Each year, Students Run LA (SRLA) welcomes 3,200 middle and high school students from 185 public schools and community programs across Greater Los Angeles to train alongside their teachers to complete the Los Angeles Marathon, learning along the way that if they can run a marathon, they can do anything! For more than 30 years, our consistent annual results are striking - 99% of students who start the LA Marathon, finish it.

To get students ready for the BIG DAY, SRLA organizes, transports, and pays for students to enter 6 community races of progressively longer distances, building from a 5K to a 30K race. Funding is needed to provide students with the resources & training materials to be successful: uniforms & shoes, entry to 6 community races, transportation to the races, and water & nutrition at the races.