2019’s Last Season of Giving Event presented by East West Bank

On Saturday, December 21st, we hosted our third and last event of this year’s Lakers’ Season of Giving presented by East West Bank. We invited 120 children from LA’s BEST, Los Angeles Urban League and SoLa Impact to join us at the UCLA Health Training Center for an unforgettable holiday party.

The children arrived and were greeted by the Lakers team, Laker Girls, Lakers employees and volunteers from East West Bank. But that’s not all, the Grinch also stopped by for a special guest appearance! Before the children got into their holiday fun, everyone was welcomed by the Lakers family — even the Grinch. After that, the possibilities were endless for what type of holiday fun they could have.

As holiday music filled the air, there were holiday craft stations set up for the children to make ornaments and decorate cookies, and so many games to choose from including skee ball and air hockey...and of course, there were hoops to play basketball. As the children enjoyed all the activities, they were warmed up with some delicious hot cocoa.

When the final details were added to everybody’s cookies and the paint was dried on the ornaments, the children gathered their things and said goodbye to the players and the volunteers. It was clear by the looks on their faces that the holiday party was a huge success.

We couldn’t be more grateful for the help and kindness from our volunteers during this year’s Season of Giving events. Happy Holidays and Happy New Year to all, we’re looking forward to next year!