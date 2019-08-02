Kids from Across L.A. Compete at Junior Lakers Tournament Presented by UCLA Health

The courts at UCLA Health Training Center were buzzing on Sunday, but it wasn’t the Lakers who were owning the hardwood that day.

Instead, it was about 175 kids who competed in the annual Junior Lakers Tournament presented by UCLA Health. Boys and girls from ages 8-12 arrived from all over Los Angeles County to compete for the grand prize — tickets to a Lakers game this season for the final two teams.

Franchise legend A.C. Green tipped off the day by sharing his experiences with the gym full of young athletes, and each Boys & Girls Club represented was presented with a check to cover costs of Junior Lakers programming.

The team from Whittier took home the title and a Junior Lakers championship banner, and it was a day to remember for kids from all across the Southland, as the following Boys & Girls Clubs also participated in the tournament: Antelope Valley, Burbank, Foothils, L.A. Harbor, Long Beach, Metro (Bell Gardens, Nickerson Gardens, Watts Willowbrook, Challengers), San Fernando Valley, Variety, Venice and West San Gabriel Valley.