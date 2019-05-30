'Adopt a Laker' Program Concludes with UCLA Visit for Crenshaw High Students

For the finale of the yearlong “Adopt a Laker” program, mentors from the Lakers organization took 13 students from Crenshaw High School on a tour of the UCLA campus.

On Tuesday, May 28, Crenshaw students received the opportunity to experience a day at university, and hear about college life from the Lakers staff members who have connected with them throughout the season.

The purpose of the visit was to encourage students to dream big when it comes to their education, and to broaden their understanding of the opportunities they have after high school.

After touring UCLA, mentors and mentees took some time to discuss the program’s conclusion before capping off the year with a trip to Diddy Riese to celebrate.