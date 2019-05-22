Hart, Wagner Lead Lakers Team Up Event at Raul Perez Memorial Park

Josh Hart and Moe Wagner led the charge, as an 80-person team of Lakers staffers, season ticket members and Laker Girls banded together to volunteer in Huntington Park.

On the morning of Saturday, May 11, the Lakers’ volunteers arrived at Raul Perez Memorial Park to partner with TreePeople, a nonprofit group that focuses on supporting and increasing the planting and caring for trees and the environment in our local communities.

Hart, Wagner and the rest of the Lakers’ contingent spent the day planting trees, pulling weeds, spreading mulch and other tasks in the interest of caring for one of L.A.’s parks.