(Rohan Ali/Los Angeles Lakers)

Laker Girls Hold Dance Clinic at Edison Elementary

by Joey Ramirez
Digital Reporter
Posted: May 22, 2019

On May 13, 100 local elementary schoolers learned a dance courtesy of the world-famous Laker Girls.

As part of the South Bay Lakers’ yearlong partnership with Torrance’s Edison Elementary, the Laker Girls hosted an after-school dance clinic, where students learned moves from the NBA’s premier dance team.

After the session, students were able to meet the Laker Girls themselves and take pictures to remember the day.

Tags
Lakers, Laker Girls

