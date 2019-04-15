Lakers Staff Teams Up to Provide Students Outfits for Prom, Graduation

Lakers staff members helped local inner-city youth suit up off the court for their senior proms and graduations.

About 19 volunteers from the Lakers teamed up with A Place Called Home on Friday, April 5, for the 17th annual “Cinderella and Prince Charming Project.”

Lakers employees played the role of personal shoppers to help provide prom and graduation outfits for students from all across L.A.

“It makes it easier for people like me, for example, who got to spend all this money on prom stuff and stuff like that,” said Nicholas, a high school student. “I was able to get some to wear for instances like job interviews or whatever.”

Our staff teamed up with A Place Called Home last week at their annual Cinderella & Prince Charming Project, where thousands of local youth get the royal treatment as they choose outfits for their high school proms and graduations! pic.twitter.com/vZDhg6SJqV — Lakers Community (@LakersCommunity) April 8, 2019

In addition to their time, Lakers staffers also donated around 150 items to A Place Called Home — from shoes, ties and other clothing to makeup and other accessories.

In total, they served around 1,200 students, including some through the foster care system and other without homes, according to Gilbert Radillo, A Place Called Home’s Director of Special Initiatives.

“This is a very impactful event, because it does help alleviate a financial burden to the kids who want to participate but can’t because it’s not affordable,” Radillo said. “And it helps the parents out as well. The family can use that [money saved] for groceries or gas or basic essentials to survive in life.”