To kick off the Lakers Season of Giving presented by East West Bank, the Lakers came together on Tuesday, November 13, for their annual “Miracle on Manchester” turkey giveaway. The Lakers, East West Bank, the Salvation Army of Inglewood and Food Finders partnered together to distribute Thanksgiving dinner items to over 300 families in need. Turkeys, pumpkin pies, dinner rolls and canned goods lined the tables inside as volunteers from East West Bank and the Salvation Army joined Laker players Lance Stephenson and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to fill each family’s bags with all the Thanksgiving fixings. The Lakers and East West Bank are thankful for the chance to give back to the community and wish all Lakers fans a very Happy Thanksgiving.