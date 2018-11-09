Los Angeles Lakers and Delta Air Lines Join Forces to "Salute To Our Troops" with Military in SoCal

LOS ANGELES – Through their exclusive partnership, Delta Air Lines and the Lakers are joining forces to launch the season-long “Salute To Our Troops” program, beginning at the Lakers home game on Nov. 11, 2018. Launching on Veteran’s Day, this special program will honor U.S. military living and stationed in Southern California, highlighting their career paths, unique journeys and commitment to serve our country.

In addition to in-game recognition, each honoree will receive tickets to that night’s game, a custom Lakers jersey, a challenge coin and the opportunity to attend a Lakers practice to meet players and coaches. Honorees will be selected in conjunction with the Bob Hope USO. Additional games nights where military personnel will be honored include December 10, January 4, February 27, March 4 and March 29.

“Being able to partner with Delta Air Lines through our Salute To Our Troops program is an honor. Together we are able to offer a one-of-a-kind experience for service members’ and their families,” said Mathew Makovec, the Lakers Director of Community Relations. “Through this program we want service members to know we are here to support them, as they support us.”

“With more than 10,000 veteran and active military employees of our own, supporting armed service members and veterans is one of Delta’s key pillars of community engagement,” said Ranjan Goswami, Delta’s Vice President – Los Angeles and Sales, West. “As the Official Airline of the Lakers and a close partner of the Bob Hope USO, the Salute To Our Troops program is the perfect opportunity to bring together our partners and strengths to honor our LA-area veterans.”

Delta has been the Official Airline Partner of the Lakers since 2010. Since 2009, Delta has been the fastest-growing carrier at LAX, more than doubling its number of seats and growing from 70 daily departures to more than 175. The airline continues to build on its efforts to serve the specialized needs of customers in the Los Angeles entertainment, production and tech industries through nonstop service to top industry destinations, exclusive partnerships that provide in-flight content on Delta Studio, and curated travel experiences like the Delta Festival Shuttle. Delta’s commitment to Los Angeles also means more than providing exceptional service in the skies and on the ground at LAX. Its 4,200 LA-based employees are also deeply integrated into the community, working with organizations and supporting causes that are near and dear to the hearts of Angelenos.

Bob Hope USO is the fastest growing USO operation in the country, and this year will serve 200,000 troops and military families across eight Central and Southern California counties spanning more than 50,000 square miles. With four airport centers and regular morale and welfare programs and events at two dozen military installations, Bob Hope USO is the premier non-profit organization in the region supporting our service members and their families. Leveraging the power of more than 650 volunteers and a small staff, for 75 years Bob Hope USO has delivered a "touch of home" both here and abroad and kept our troops connected to family, home and country. Sustained entirely by private donations, Bob Hope USO carries on the work of our legendary namesake, famed entertainer Bob Hope. Find out more at BobHopeUSO.org.