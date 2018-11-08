Lakers Youth Foundation Basketball Court Refurbishment and Clinic

On Saturday, November 3, 2018, the Lakers Youth Foundation completed a very special basketball court refurbishment project and ribbon cutting ceremony. We began this project over three years ago at Union Rescue Mission. Their basketball court was almost to the point it could not be used. Lakers Legend A.C. Green had been volunteering there for over 20 years and he would have to arrange transportation to take the kids to another location in order to conduct a basketball clinic. LYF was approached to help Union Rescue Mission.

The project was challenging to say the least. The cost alone was so much more than we would normally spend for other court refurbishments, but we decided to try it anyway. It took over two years for Union Rescue Mission to find a Contractor who was willing to do the work at cost and so construction began. What started out three years ago as a simple basketball court refurbishment has now turned into a state of the art, beautiful, safe space for children to play and for families to live! The basketball court is being used at night as the Mission’s “overflow” to house those less fortunate once all the beds at the Mission are full (cots are then placed in the gym). Saturday was the culmination of the project.

A.C. Green, the Laker Girls and the Lakers Youth Foundation Athletic Training Staff conducted a basketball and health & fitness clinic after the ribbon was cut by Union Rescue Mission CEO Rev. Andy Bales and LYF Executive Director Kiesha Nix. Lunch and Lakers “swag bags” were also provided. The Lakers and the Lakers Youth Foundation are very proud of this project as it is truly making a difference in the lives of the youth and families who find themselves on Skid Row. The Los Angeles Lakers continue to be Champions in our Community!