Ball, Zubac and Mykhailiuk Team Up with Lakers Staff to Host Halloween at Training Center

On Tuesday October 30, Lonzo Ball, Ivica Zubac, and Svi Mykhailiuk changed out of their Lakers gear, and into costume to treat 50 LAUSD fifth graders to a Halloween party at the UCLA Health Training Center.

“Growing up, I loved Halloween,” Ball said. “It [was] awesome to have kids, who for whatever reason, don’t have a safe place to trick-or-treat, come in here and have a safe environment and have fun with us today.”

The 50 fifth graders that attended were selected specifically by LAUSD as students in need, that may not have otherwise had a safe place to have Halloween or enjoy trick or treating.

When they arrived, each student had the chance to pick out a costume of their own as they came face to face with the costumed Lakers; Zombie Zubac, Scary Clown Svi and Batman Ball.

Each student was given a bag and got a chance to go around the office, meet people from each Lakers department, and pick up Lakers goodies and candy along the way.

After trick-or-treating, students took to the court for basketball. With the Lakers players leading the way, each student dribbled and scored baskets on the same court the Lakers play on each day. Friendly drills and competitions, accompanied by encouragement from the Lakers staff, created a great atmosphere for the students to be playing in the Lakers house.

In addition to court time, the Lakers provided the kids with a pumpkin art station. Here, the students selected and creatively decorate their own pumpkins.

Overall, the Lakers staff, players, and community all came together for a day of fun Halloween themed activities.