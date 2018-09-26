Lakers Team Up at Ronald McDonald House

For the month of September, the Lakers teamed up with the Los Angeles Ronald McDonald House to give back to the patients and families that live there. The Ronald McDonald House provides a place for families to call home, so they can stay close to their child who is receiving medical treatment at local area hospitals.

The Lakers hosted a purple and gold barbeque and a day full of fun. Lakers staff prepared burgers, hotdogs and other delicious food for everyone to eat. The children got to play games like corn hole, connect 4, Jenga and pop-a-shot with some of the Lakers volunteers, and they even spent some time with the Laker girls! As the day wrapped up, each family and child received a Lakers drawstring gift bag full of Lakers items to keep. There was a big showing at this Team Up event and the Lakers were excited to serve and meet the families who attended. It was a rewarding afternoon for everyone who participated because of the opportunity to put a smile on the kids’ faces.