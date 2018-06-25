Lakers Team Up with Senior Center

This month, Lakers staff teamed up with Meridian of Cheviot Hills, a local assisted living center. To celebrate the LA senior community, Lakers staff put together some fun activities to share the Lakers love with the residents. The morning started with some Lakers Bingo and Lakers Poker, and the room was filled with eager residents, as they tried to fill their Bingo boards to win Lakers prizes. As the morning went on, Lakers staff also helped residents add some décor to their rooms by making Lakers “no-sew” blankets and planting succulents together. It was an exciting morning for the residents, as many of them are lifelong Laker fans, and for the staff, who were able to give back to the community in a fun way!