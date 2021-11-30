Injury Update: Avery Bradley

Lakers guard Avery Bradley underwent an MRI in Sacramento on Monday night that revealed a UCL sprain of the right thumb.

Bradley will miss Tuesday night’s game against the Kings, and be evaluated further by the Lakers medical staff upon returning to Los Angeles following the game.

Bradley has appeared in all but one of L.A.’s 22 games to this point, starting 16, towards averages of 5.0 points and 2.5 rebounds in 22.2 minutes per game.