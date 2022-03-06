All Hail: LeBron’s Lakers Season-High Steals the Game from Warriors

The hearts of Lakers Fans are once again with a pulse.

It was a California clash this Saturday night as the Golden State Warriors traveled south to face the Lakers at home. Golden State currently sits at No. 2 in the Western Conference. They’ve dropped 7 of their last 10 games — make that 8 of 11. The Lakers snapped their four-game losing streak and took down the Warriors 124-116.

The energy felt different in the arena tonight, among the team and the fans.

After 15 minutes of play, LeBron James (56 pts, 10 reb) secured No. 2 on the list of All-Time NBA Minutes Played (including postseason). King James passed Karl Malone and now falls behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Bron’s accomplished a laundry list of incredible feats over his 62,760 minutes on the floor. And he added a few more to that list tonight after playing an additional 39 minutes. Nearly 20,000 fans chanted MVP multiple times as Bron squared up on the free-throw line.

Bron at the buzzer pic.twitter.com/EKEIEaYWBK — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 6, 2022

LeBron’s performance looked to be fueled by a collective frustration from a team that’s been searching for solutions to put an end to their chronic losing streak. A Lakers season-high 56-point game was that solution. King James scored 26 points by halftime, capped by a triple, and he notched 40 points heading into the fourth. Bron was striking; the Warriors would hit back behind the counterpunch of Jordan Poole (23 pts, 5 ast). And then an offense charged by the King would pull the game right back in their grasp. Austin Reaves (10 pts, 5 reb, 2 blk) described Bron’s performance as “Bron being Bron.” Ya, Bron being Bron.

40 points in three quarters ... and he did this pic.twitter.com/tcKWp01WVN — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 6, 2022

Now, Golden State is ranked first in the league defensively. The Lakers were once recognized for their dynamic defensive, but it has been a point of contention this season. There is a Laker who has been consistently noteworthy on defense, a rookie in fact — Austin. AR15 was unapologetic on the floor. He was outstanding in every way. And at 6’ 5”, a menace in the paint. His defense fueled a few Lakers' fast breaks. His hard work gave his teammates some much-needed momentum. And his three-point shooting? Electric. Austin, Austin, Austin.

Textbook defense from Austin Reaves pic.twitter.com/8ngvfVcxCh — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 6, 2022

Yes, Austin was also a part of the lights-out program that ensued in the fourth. If three-point shots charged the electricity in Crypto.com Arena the roof might’ve blown off the place at the end of this game. LeBron had back-to-back-to-back triples. D.J. Augustin (6 pts) hit another. Next up, it was the Warriors Johnathan Kuminga (18 pts, 5 reb) from the arc, then AR15 with the counter, and finally Steph Curry (30 pts, 4 reb) on the other end of the floor to tie the game at 108. It was unbelievable.

After that showdown, the Purple and Gold didn’t look back. Malik Monk (12 pts, 5 ast) had a steal off an in-bound pass that then fed a one-handed LeBron slam-dunk. And then with the clock counting down from 33 seconds, Carmelo Anthony (14 pts, 8 reb) hit the dagger with a corner three. The guys weren’t leaving DTLA without a win.

What more is there to say? pic.twitter.com/hYjW0KgQ8n — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 6, 2022

Coach Frank Vogel used the word “remarkable” to refer to tonight’s performance. The Lake Show goes on the road for two games. They face the Spurs first on Monday.