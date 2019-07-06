Summer Lakers Fall to Bulls in Vegas Opener

LAS VEGAS — The Lakers will need some adjustments to fulfill their quest of a third straight summer league championship game appearance.

After going 2-1 at the California Classic in Sacramento, the Lakers dropped their Las Vegas opener to the Chicago Bulls, 96-76.

Transition defense was the biggest issue for the Lakers, who allowed the Bulls — including Daniel Gafford (20 points, 10 rebounds) and seventh-overall pick Coby White (17 points) — too many fast-break opportunities.

One of the Lakers’ goals was to limit Chicago’s 3-point shooting, and they did just that, holding the Bulls to a meager 1-of-20 clip from deep. But the Lakers — who played their fourth game in five nights — couldn’t find much offense of their own, hitting just 29.6 percent from the field and 57.1% on free throws.

Zach Norvell lead the Lakers in scoring in their Vegas Summer League opener vs Chicago. pic.twitter.com/ubtAbpcCpK — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 6, 2019

Two-way contract-holder Zach Norvell found his stroke at times, leading the Lakers with 15 points, plus five assists and four 3-pointers. And big man Devontae Cacok added a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double.

But even with superstar LeBron James sitting courtside (to a roar from the pro-Lakers Vegas crowd), the squad was never able to make a run necessary to reel themselves back in.

The Lakers will, however, have another immediate shot at getting in the win column, as they face the LA Clippers on Saturday at 4:30 PT.