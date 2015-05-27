2015 NBA Draft Profile: R.J. Hunter

R.J. Hunter captured the nation’s attention when he knocked down the game-winning 3-pointer to beat Baylor in the second round of the NCAA tournament, but he had been making big plays for Georgia State all season long. The two-time Sun Belt Player of the Year ranked in the conference’s top ten in scoring (first), assists (fifth), steals (second), blocks (eighth) and free throw percentage (first). Armed with a smooth jumper, Hunter finished as the 20th-highest scorer in the NCAA.
R.J. Hunter
- 19.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 3.6 apg, 2.1 spg, 1.0 bpg, 87.8 FT%
- Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year (2014-15)
- First Team All-Sun Belt (2014-15)
- CAA Rookie of the Year (2013)
Combine Measurements
Body Fat Percentage: 6.0
Hand Length (Inches): 8.5
Hand Width (Inches): 8.25
Height (Without Shoes): 6'45
Height (With Shoes): 6'6
Standing Reach: 8'8
Weight: 185.0
Wingspan: 6'10.5