2015 NBA Draft Profile: R.J. Hunter

R.J. Hunter captured the nation’s attention when he knocked down the game-winning 3-pointer to beat Baylor in the second round of the NCAA tournament, but he had been making big plays for Georgia State all season long. The two-time Sun Belt Player of the Year ranked in the conference’s top ten in scoring (first), assists (fifth), steals (second), blocks (eighth) and free throw percentage (first). Armed with a smooth jumper, Hunter finished as the 20th-highest scorer in the NCAA.