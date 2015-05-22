2015 NBA Draft Profile: Trey Lyles

A five-star recruit out of Indianapolis’ Arsenal Tech, Trey Lyles has been in the spotlight even before joining Kentucky’s loaded roster. After popping in and out of the Wildcats’ starting lineup through the season, the 6-foot-10 forward started each game of the SEC and NCAA tournaments, averaging 10.1 points and 5.9 rebounds. Despite averaging 23.0 minutes per game, Lyles helped strengthen Kentucky’s defense by ranking third in the SEC in defensive rating (86.3) and seventh in defensive win shares (2.3).