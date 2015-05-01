2015 Player Capsule: Kobe Bryant

BY THE NUMBERS

2: Triple-doubles recorded by Kobe Bryant. The 36-year-old tallied 31 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists against Toronto on Nov. 30, and then went for 23 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists at Denver on Dec. 30, becoming the oldest player with multiple triple-doubles in one season since Jason Kidd in 2010-11.

17: Assists dished out against Cleveland on Jan. 15. Bryant’s total was the most in any contest during his 19-year career and also topped any single-game performance by all non-point guards this season.

32,482: Points scored in Bryant’s career. On Dec. 14, Bryant passed Michael Jordan (32,292) for third on the NBA’s all-time scoring list by hitting a pair of free throws at Minnesota.

SEASON SUMMARY

By his own standards, Bryant’s season fell short of expectations. Though he notched his 17th all-star selection, he also shot a career-low 37.3 percent from the field. However, Bryant did put on a few vintage performances before being lost for the season due to a torn right rotator cuff on Jan. 21. He scored more than 30 points six times in 35 games — five more than the rest of the team combined. Bryant piled up a season-high 44 points against Golden State on Nov. 16, which were the most surrendered by the Warriors this year.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

“It was never a question for me whether or not I was going to play next year. It’s discouraging. You have an injury and you have another one and you have another one — it’s discouraging. But I’ll respond to it the same way I always have: just sticking to the process.”