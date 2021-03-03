Suns Defeat Lakers After a 38-Point LeBron Game

This Tuesday night in Los Angeles was a tricky one. The Lake Show took the floor against the Phoenix Suns but were without Kyle Kuzma, Marc Gasol, and Anthony Davis still. The Lakers couldn't pull this one out and fell to Phoenix 114-104.

Kuz was out with a right heel contusion, Marc because of the league's health and safety protocols, and AD as he continues to recover from a calf strain. Markieff Morris (12 pts, 6 reb) and Montrezl Harrell (6 pts) took the floor for No. 14 and No. 0. Keef and Monsta' played well in their starting roll, despite the loss. Keef in particular was a worthy pest on defense.

It was LeBron James (38 pts, 6 ast, 5 reb) that brought life to the court tonight though. King James pulverized Phoenix's defense as he went 16-for-24 from the field and was an avid contributor to LA's 50 points in the paint. Phoenix only achieved 36 points.

No shot exists outside of the King’s bag pic.twitter.com/l5nKWtDtlp — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 3, 2021

But while the Suns were not effective in the paint, they were electric from the arc. In fact, this is the first time all year any team has shot over 50% from three against the Lakers — with the Suns shooting 55%. In their last 18 games, the guys from Phoenix have won 15. While the Lakers are back to experimenting with starters and finding solutions to a list of IR players, and ultimately couldn't find their groove.

Talen Caruso️ LEBRON pic.twitter.com/poMhbm5ZGA — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 3, 2021

The silver lining of this revolving door of rotations is having the opportunity to witness different members of the team, outside of LeBron, show up and show out on any given night. Tonight, those players were Dennis Schröder (17 pts, 6 ast) and Talen Horton-Tucker (16 pts). Dennis and THT not only provided extra layers of offense for the Lake Show but a vigorous energy and momentum throughout their respective minutes. While the lineup continues to be unpredictable.

Too Tuff pic.twitter.com/jY7xNbqEdo — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 3, 2021

Speaking of backs, tonight's game is part 1 of 2 as the Purple and Gold take on the Sacramento Kings... be back tomorrow.