Postgame Notes: Lakers 124, Wizards 127 (2/22/21)

Lakers took the game into overtime after having lost a 17 point lead, but fell in overtime to the Wizards 124-127.

Notes:

Lakers have lost 3 in row for the first time this season and 4 of 5. Washington wins their 5th straight.

LeBron James goes for 31 points, 9 rebounds and 13 assists in 43 minutes. LeBron had 8 turnovers and 2-10 three point shooting.

Montrezl Harrell with a strong game, finishing with a season-high 26 points and 9 rebounds. He was a big factor in the first half, 15 points on 6 of 10 FG's and 3 of 4 FT's, with 4 boards, 2 assists and 2 blocks.

KCP had 21 points on 8-15 shooting and 4-8 from 3, including a big 3 in overtime to pull the Lakers close.

Kyle Kuzma had another double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds, including 4 offensive rebounds. With his second three-pointer of the night, Kuzma passed Michael Cooper for ninth on the Lakers’ all-time three-pointers made list, totaling 431 for his career.

Alex Caruso had 11 points, but drew a charge and won a late jump ball to keep the Lakers alive.

First time this season that L.A. has lost a game in which at least three players scored 20 or more (4-1)

Washington entered the game ranked 2nd to last in 3-point percentage (33.9%) and shot 9-25 for 36% on the night.

For the season at the free throw line, the Wizards allow a league-high 26.9 from their opponent, compared to L.A.'s 18.6, the lowest in the NBA. On the night, Wizards were 24-33 compared to 11-17 for the Lakers.

Wizards led in points in the paint, 66-50.

Lakers led in bench scoring 27-4 in the first half, ending the game with a 51-33 lead.

Fast break points favored the Wizards, 19-11.

Lakers had 20 turnovers to 16 for the Wizards.

1st Quarter: Tight game in the opening minutes with a 13-12 Lakers lead. 10 of the Wizards first 12 points came in the paint, while LeBron started 3-4 and 7 of the first 13 for the Lakers. Lakers made a push in the closing minutes of the quarter to take a 33-23 lead after the 1st. Lakers had 4 blocks in the quarter along with 4 steals.

Wizards get key baskets from Bradley Beal to get a lead and after a KCP three to cut the lead to 1, two late 3 point attempts by LeBron and Kuzma miss and Lakers fall 124-127. Starters: LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, Marc Gasol, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Wesley Matthews.

