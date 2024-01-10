Sweetwater Clifton City Spirit Award Recipient Melissa D'Andrea

The New York Knicks and HUB International are proud to announce Melissa D’Andrea as the first of two Sweetwater Clifton “City Spirit” Award Recipients this month. The award is named in honor of Basketball Hall-of-Famer Nat "Sweetwater" Clifton, the first African American to play for the Knicks, and recognizes individuals who have made a significant difference in the lives of others through community involvement.

Melissa D’Andrea Sullivan, Executive Director of PFLAG NYC received the award during Pride Night, the January 9 Knicks game at Madison Square Garden,. In recognition of her work, the Knicks and HUB International are donating $10,000 to PFLAG NYC.