Sphere, the Next-Generation Entertainment Venue, Named the New York Knicks Official Jersey Patch Partner

New Partnership Unites Two Globally Recognized Brands

Within the MSG Family of Companies

NEW YORK and LAS VEGAS (October 24, 2023) – Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) announced today a new partnership with Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR), naming Sphere, the next-generation entertainment venue that opened last month in Las Vegas, the Official Jersey Patch Partner of the New York Knicks, one of the most storied franchises in sports.

“The MSG family of companies has an unrivaled portfolio of premium assets, and we are committed to ensuring that the strength of our brands and unique global reach continue to benefit one another in powerful ways,” said David Hopkinson, President & COO, MSG Sports, who oversees global marketing and brand partnerships across the MSG family of companies. “This pairing brings together two globally-recognized brands – a revolutionary new venue that is literally changing the way people experience live entertainment, and one of the most recognized franchises in professional sports – to create an innovative partnership at the intersection of sports and entertainment.”

Beginning when the Knicks take on the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, October 25 to tip off their 2023-24 season, the Sphere logo will appear on all Knicks game jerseys, during both home and away games. Additionally, the Sphere logo will be on Knicks practice jerseys, Knicks warm-up shirts and on Knicks jerseys sold at Madison Square Garden’s in-arena retail locations, as well as on Shop.MSG.com.