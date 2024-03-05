New York Knicks Sign Shake Milton

Milton, 27-years old (6-5, 205-pounds), most recently has appeared in four games with the Detroit Pistons recording 6.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 15.8 minutes. Prior to being acquired by Detroit, Milton spent the beginning of the 2023-24 season playing in 38 games with the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he averaged 4.7 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists over 12.9 minutes. He registered a season-high of 17 points on 66.7-percent shooting, two rebounds, one assist while shooting 60-percent from the three-point line vs. Memphis (Dec. 8, 2023). Prior to Minnesota, Milton spent five seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, where he appeared in 254 games (45 starts), recording 9.3 points, 2.7 assists and 2.4 rebounds over 20.8 minutes. In the 2020-21 season, he posted a career best 13.1 points to go along with 3.1 assists and 2.3 rebounds over 23.2 minutes in 63 games (four starts) finishing 12th in Sixth Man of the Year voting. Milton owns career averages of 8.7 points, 2.5 assists, 2.3 rebounds over 19.7 minutes in 296 games (45 starts) over six seasons with the Sixers, Timberwolves, and Pistons.