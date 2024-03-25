New York Knicks Sign DaQuan Jeffries

NEW YORK, March 25, 2024 – The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed guard/forward DaQuan Jeffries.

Jeffries, 26-years-old (6-5, 222-pounds), returns to New York after signing a 10-Day contract with the Knicks. He appeared in 13 games for the Knicks earlier this season. Jeffries also averaged 22.8 points on 48.6-percent shooting, 5.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 blocks over 36.4 minutes in 13 games (11 starts) for the Westchester Knicks this season. Jeffries appeared in two G League Showcase games (all starts), where he averaged 30.0 points on 52.4-percent shooting, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists while shooting 54.5-percent shooting from the three-point line. During the 2022 AT&T Winter Showcase, he averaged 18.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 32.9 minutes in 15 games (all starts).