New York Knicks Sign DaQuan Jeffries

NEW YORK, March 25, 2024 – The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed guard/forward DaQuan Jeffries.
Jeffries, 26-years-old (6-5, 222-pounds), returns to New York after signing a 10-Day contract with the Knicks. He appeared in 13 games for the Knicks earlier this season. Jeffries also averaged 22.8 points on 48.6-percent shooting, 5.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 blocks over 36.4 minutes in 13 games (11 starts) for the Westchester Knicks this season. Jeffries appeared in two G League Showcase games (all starts), where he averaged 30.0 points on 52.4-percent shooting, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists while shooting 54.5-percent shooting from the three-point line. During the 2022 AT&T Winter Showcase, he averaged 18.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 32.9 minutes in 15 games (all starts).
The Edmond, OK-native holds career averages of 3.8 points and 1.9 rebounds over 13.7 minutes in 47 games (five starts) over three seasons with Sacramento, Houston and Memphis. He appeared in one game for New York’s Summer League entry in July 2023, averaging 20.0 points on 50-percent shooting, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 blocks over 21.3 minutes in Las Vegas, NV. Jeffries also appeared in five games for New York’s Summer League entry in July 2022, averaging 8.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists over 21.7 minutes in five games.