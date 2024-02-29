New York Knicks' Julius Randle Named NBA Cares Bob Lanier Community Assist Award January Winner

- NBA to donate $10,000 to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Kids -

NEW YORK, February 29, 2024 – The NBA today announced New York Knicks forward Julius Randle as the NBA Cares Bob Lanier Community Assist Award winner for the month of January. Randle is being recognized for his efforts uplifting, encouraging and supporting local youth. Randle will receive the David Robinson trophy and the NBA will donate $10,000 to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Kids.

As part of Randle’s #30 for 3 campaign – Randle pledges $500 for each three-pointer that he makes this season to the Earl Monroe New Renaissance Basketball School in New York City. Randle’s financial commitment goes towards the high school’s literary enhancement program to improve reading and writing skills for students. Amidst an All-Star season for Randle, he has already made 76 three-pointers and raised $38,000 for the school from this season alone. Inspired by Randle’s support, the New York Knicks and Chase Bank have supplemented financial support for the school and provided special game day experiences as well, including the school’s boys’ and girls’ basketball teams playing at Madison Square Garden, a Jr. Knicks clinic at school and a mentorship series where students can learn about different careers in sports from Madison Square Garden executives and Knicks front office staff. More than 300 students have been positively impacted as a result of this program. Now in it’s third season, the #30 for 3 campaign has raised more than $900,000 for the school.

Additionally, Randle collaborated with the Hoop Bus to surprise youth throughout New York City with gifts and giveaways for three consecutive days. Randle’s giveback initiative included physical education class takeovers at schools, a Wilson basketball giveaway, Sketchers giveaway and additional supplies.

“We chose MSK Kids for the charity donation because we wanted to help in any way possible with children’s cancer research in the city,” said Randle. “With two boys of our own, helping cure childhood diseases is a passion of ours and MSK does incredible research for childhood cancer and diseases.”

Randle will be recognized in-arena as the NBA Cares Bob Lanier Community Assist Award winner during pre-game of the Feb. 29 Warriors-Knicks game.