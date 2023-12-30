New York Knicks Acquire OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, and Malachi Flynn

NEW YORK, December 30, 2023 – The New York Knicks announced today that the team has acquired OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn from the Toronto Raptors in exchange for RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and a second-round pick.

“We’re ecstatic to welcome OG, Malachi, and Precious to the Knicks family,” said Knicks President Leon Rose. “OG’s complete offensive game and ability to defend multiple positions will enhance our team on both ends of the court. Malachi and Precious are well-rounded players that will complement the hardworking and talented nature of our group. OG, Malachi, and Precious are perfect additions to the type of team and culture we are building in New York.”

Rose added, “We want to extend our deepest gratitude to RJ and Immanuel for their time in New York. RJ and Immanuel both began their professional careers in Knicks uniforms and their contributions both on and off the court have had a great impact on this city and organization. They represented our organization with class every day and we wish them nothing but the best.”

Anunoby, 26-years-old (6-8, 232-pounds), joins New York after spending his entire seven-year career with Toronto winning the 2019 NBA Championship with the Raptors. This season he is averaging 15.2 points on 37.1-percent from three-point range, 4.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals over 33.2 minutes in 26 games (all starts). He holds career averages of 11.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.23 steals over 28.7 minutes in 394 games (320 starts) over parts of seven seasons with the Raptors (2017-24).

The London, England-native was named to the 2022-23 All-NBA Defensive Second Team after leading the NBA in steals per game (1.91), total steals (128) and was second in deflections per game (3.6) last season. He became the first player in franchise history to finish as the NBA's total steals leader and the second player to be named to an All-Defensive team. He averaged 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists over 35.6 minutes in 67 games (all starts) last season shooting 47.6-percent from the field, a team-high 38.7-percent from three-point range and 83.8-percent from the free throw line. He played two seasons at Indiana prior to being picked 23rd overall by the Raptors in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Achiuwa, 24-years-old (6-8, 243-pounds), has appeared in 25 games with the Toronto Raptors this season, recording 7.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists over 12.1 minutes. He registered his first double-double of the season vs. Phoenix (Nov. 29, 2023) recording 14 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Achiuwa tallied a career-high 10 double-doubles last season, highlighted by a career-high 27 points on 68.8-percent shooting, 13 rebounds, two steals and one block at Portland (Jan. 28, 2023). He holds career averages of 7.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists over 18.9 minutes in 214 games (44 starts).

The Port Harcourt, Nigeria-native was originally selected by the Miami Heat with the 20th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Memphis. As a freshman, Achiuwa was named the 2020 AAC Player of the Year after averaging 15.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.87 blocks and 1.1 steals in 31 games (all starts). He was also named First-team ALL-AAC, AAC Freshman of the Year, and was a 2019 McDonald’s All-American.

Flynn, 25-years-old (6-1, 185-pounds), has appeared in 31 games with the Toronto Raptors this season, registering 5.1 points, 2.4 assists, 2.1 rebounds over 15.3 minutes. He averaged a career best 7.5 points, 2.9 assists and 2.5 rebounds during his rookie season. He earned Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for April 2021, after averaging 12.7 points, 4.8 assists and 4.1 rebounds in 26.0 minutes. He holds career averages of 5.4 points, 2.0 assists and 1.8 rebounds over 15.3 minutes in 175 games (21 starts).