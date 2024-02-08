New York Knicks Acquire Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks

NEW YORK, February 8, 2024 – The New York Knicks announced today that the team has acquired Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks from the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Ryan Arcidiacono, Malachi Flynn, Evan Fournier, Quentin Grimes and two second-round picks.



“We’re thrilled to add Bojan Bogdanovic to the Knicks family and welcome back Alec Burks. Bojan brings a tremendous amount of basketball experience to our team, both from the NBA and internationally. He is an elite scorer who has solidified himself as one of the best shooters in the NBA, which will complement our team,” said Knicks President Leon Rose. “Alec played an integral role throughout our 2020-21 playoff season, understands and embraces the culture here, and will bring a lot of value to our group.”



Rose added, “We’d like to extend our deepest thanks to Evan, Malachi, Quentin and Ryan for their contributions both on and off the court as well as their professionalism and hard work. We wish all of them nothing but the best moving forward”



Bogdanovic, 34-years old (6-7, 226-pounds), has appeared in 28 games with the Detroit Pistons this season, recording 20.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists while shooting 41.5-percent from the three-point line over 32.9 minutes. He recorded a season-high 36 points, seven rebounds, five assists, one steal and eight made three-pointers vs. Utah (Jan. 3, 2024). Bogdanovic is one of six players in the NBA to average at least 20 points and three made three-pointers while shooting over 40-percent from the three-point line this season. He holds career averages of 15.8 points on 46.1-percent shooting, 3.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists while shooting 39.5-percent from the three-point line over 29.5 minutes in 690 games (572 starts) over nine seasons while playing for the Nets, Wizards, Pacers, Jazz, and Pistons.



The Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina-native was originally selected by the Miami Heat with the 31st overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Fenerbahce Ulker Basketball Club. Bogdanovic was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team in 2015. He also represented Croatia at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, where he led all scorers with 25.3 points per game. Prior to the NBA, he played for Real Madrid’s junior team and then spent five years playing professionally in Europe.



Burks, 32-years old (6-5, 214-pounds), has appeared in 43 games with the Detroit Pistons this season, recording 12.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists while shooting 39.4-percent from the three-point line over 21.0 minutes. He recorded 33 points, seven rebounds, six assists, one steal and seven made three-pointers vs. Milwaukee (Jan. 20, 2024). Burks returns to New York after having spent two seasons with the Knicks and helped them qualify for the playoffs in the 2020-21 season. In New York, he averaged 12.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists while shooting 40.8-percent from the three-point line. He tied his career-high of 34 points on 70.6-percent shooting, four rebounds, two assists, three steals while shooting 62.5-percent from the three-point line vs. Detroit (Dec. 29, 2021). He holds career averages of 10.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists while shooting 38.6-percent from the three-point line over 22.8 minutes in 713 games (143 starts) over 12 seasons while playing for the Jazz, Cavaliers, Kings, Warriors, 76ers, Knicks and Pistons.

