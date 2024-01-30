Knicks Sign Taj Gibson to 10-Day Contract

NEW YORK, January 30, 2024 – The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed center/forward Taj Gibson to a 10-day contract.
Gibson, 38-years-old (6-10, 232-pounds), returns to his native New York after having spent parts of four seasons (2019-23) seasons with the New York Knicks. The Brooklyn, NY-native appeared in 10 games for the Knicks earlier this season recording 1.4 points and 1.8 rebounds over 9.7 minutes. He holds averages of 5.1 points and 4.5 rebounds over 17.8 minutes in 169 games (63 starts) with the Knicks. He spent last season with the Washington Wizards where he recorded 3.4 points and 1.9 rebounds over 9.8 minutes in 49 games (two starts). Prior to his time in New York City, he spent 10 seasons with Chicago, Oklahoma City and Minnesota.
Originally selected by Chicago with the 26th overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft out of USC, the 14-year vet holds career averages of 8.7 points on 51.8-percent shooting, 5.9 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.00 blocks over 23.6 minutes in 955 career regular season games (449 starts). Additionally, he has appeared in 71 postseason contests (20 starts) including nine playoff runs from 2009-21, averaging 7.8 points on 51.9-percent shooting and 4.9 rebounds over 22.3 minutes.