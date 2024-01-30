Knicks Sign Taj Gibson to 10-Day Contract

Gibson, 38-years-old (6-10, 232-pounds), returns to his native New York after having spent parts of four seasons (2019-23) seasons with the New York Knicks. The Brooklyn, NY-native appeared in 10 games for the Knicks earlier this season recording 1.4 points and 1.8 rebounds over 9.7 minutes. He holds averages of 5.1 points and 4.5 rebounds over 17.8 minutes in 169 games (63 starts) with the Knicks. He spent last season with the Washington Wizards where he recorded 3.4 points and 1.9 rebounds over 9.8 minutes in 49 games (two starts). Prior to his time in New York City, he spent 10 seasons with Chicago, Oklahoma City and Minnesota.