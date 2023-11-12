Knicks and HUB International Announce First "City Spirit" Award Recipient of 2023-2024 Season

New York, November 12, 2023 – The New York Knicks and HUB International are proud to announce United States Marine Veteran Dre Popow as this month’s recipient of the Sweetwater Clifton “City Spirit” Award. The award is named in honor of Basketball Hall-of-Famer Nat "Sweetwater" Clifton, the first African American to play for the Knicks, and recognizes individuals who have made a significant difference in the lives of others through community involvement. In recognition of his work, the Knicks and HUB International are donating $10,000 to The Veterans Rebuilding Life organization.

The co-founder and Managing Director of Veterans Rebuilding Life, Christian Zamora, accepted the award on Dre Popow’s behalf at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, November 12, on the court by Knicks alumnus John Wallace, Queens Councilman Robert Holden and HUB International Sr. Claims Consultant and U.S. Marine Veteran Jason White.

“HUB is excited to honor the 2023-2024 ‘City Spirit’ Award recipients and recognize their work in significantly improving the communities where we live and work,” said Kevin Bradley, HUB Vice President of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Community. “The demonstration of leadership and commitment displayed by individuals like Dre is inspirational and an example to everyone, and we celebrate their passion for creating access to opportunities and helping to develop solutions to various community issues.”

Dre Popow is the Co-Founder and Executive Director of Queens-based organization Veterans Rebuilding Life. Popow enlisted in the Marines following the September 11 attacks on his native home, New York City. He served in combat operations in Iraq and Afghanistan before his honorable discharge from military service. Veterans Rebuilding Life focuses on a three-phase program developed for veterans by veterans. The program includes Health (mentorship and mediation), Security (education and employment), and Purpose (volunteer service). The charity’s mission is to provide humanitarian services to veterans and victims of war and disaster. For more information about Veterans Rebuilding Life, visit veteransrebuildinglife.org.