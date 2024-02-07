Knicks and HUB International Announce February "City Spirit" Award Recipients

New York, February 6, 2024 – The New York Knicks and HUB International are proud to announce the recipients of the Sweetwater Clifton “City Spirit” Award this month. The award is named in honor of Basketball Hall-of-Famer Nat "Sweetwater" Clifton, the first African American to play for the Knicks, and recognizes individuals who have made a significant difference in the lives of others through community involvement.



Dr. Danielle R. Moss Cox – CEO, Oliver Scholars, received the award on February 1 during the Knicks Celebrating the Black Experience game, while Yin Chang and Moonlynn Tsai, Co-Founders, Heart of Dinner, received the award during the Lunar New Year Game on February 6 at Madison Square Garden. In recognition of their work, the Knicks and HUB International are donating $10,000 to each of their respective organizations.



Dr. Danielle R. Moss Cox has had over 20 years of experience in college access and education. Oliver Scholars is a 40-year-old educational nonprofit that identifies high-achieving Black and Latinx students for admission to selective independent day and boarding schools and supports them through graduation from competitive colleges. Previously, she served as the Inaugural Chief of Staff of the New York Civil Liberties Union, as the second Black woman to serve as President and CEO of the YWCA of the City of New York in its 150+ year history, and as the award-winning CEO of Harlem Educational Activities Fund for ten years.



Founded in NYC by storyteller, social entrepreneur, and actor, Yin Chang, and hospitality and social entrepreneur Moonlynn Tsai, Heart of Dinner works to directly address food insecurity and isolation experienced by Asian American older adults living in under-resourced and underinvested communities. Heart of Dinner curates and sources culturally thoughtful and nutritious meals, which are bundled in hand-illustrated brown bags and home-delivered to recipients. Heart of Dinner has plans to reach Staten Island by the end of 2024, serving all five boroughs, followed by a national expansion in California.



“Through our partnership with the Knicks, we’re honored to celebrate the amazing efforts of compassionate individuals who are making a big difference in their communities,” said Kevin Bradley, Vice President of HUB Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Community. “Dr. Danielle R. Moss Cox, Yin Chang and Moonlynn Tsai all embody the indomitable spirit that is at the core of this special award.”

