NEW YORK, October 3, 2021 – The New York Knicks announced today that the team has waived guard Luca Vildoza.

Vildoza, 6-3, 190-pounds, was originally signed on May 6, 2021, after spending four seasons in the EuroLeague, Liga ACB and the FIBA World Cup. The Argentinian guard appeared in two Summer League games for New York in Last Vegas, NV.

The roster now stands at 19 players.