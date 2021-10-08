NEW YORK, October 8, 2021 – The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed guard Tyler Hall. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Hall, 6-5, 209-pounds, holds career averages of 9.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists over 26.1 minutes in 53 games (30 starts) over two seasons with the Westchester Knicks. He appeared in three games for the Knicks Summer League entry this past summer, averaging two points and one rebound over 7.9 minutes in three games.

The Rock Island, IL-native went unselected in the 2019 NBA Draft after a four-year collegiate career at Montana State University. As a senior, he was named to the 2018-19 All-Big Sky First Team after averaging 20.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists over 33.5 minutes in 32 games (all starts). He amassed 2,518 points over his collegiate career, becoming one of 74 players in Division I history to accomplish that feat.

The Knicks roster currently stands at 20 players.