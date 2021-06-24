NEW YORK, NY (June 24, 2021) – The New York Knickerbockers have announced Kate Barnhart, Founder & Director of New Alternatives, as this month’s Sweetwater Clifton “City Spirit” Award winner for her and her organization’s impact on keeping homeless LGBTQ+ youth safe and sheltered. The award, named in honor of Basketball Hall-of-Famer Nat "Sweetwater" Clifton, the first African American to play for the Knicks, recognizes individuals who have made a significant difference in the lives of others. Each month throughout the Knicks season, a winner is chosen by members of the Knicks organization and are honored with a $5,000 donation in his or her name made out to a charity of their choice.

Kate is a long-time AIDS activist and has worked with at-risk youth since 1994, including six years working with young felons at CASES, an alternative-to-incarceration program. Since 2001, she has worked with homeless LGBTQ+ youth and spent five years serving as Director of Sylvia's Place, an emergency shelter for LGBTQ+ homeless youth.

Kate is currently the Director of New Alternatives, which she founded in October 2008 with a group of volunteers and professionals with extensive experience working with homeless LGBTQ+ youth in various shelter and transitional housing settings. Kate recognized the need for an independent, stand-alone organization that would offer long-term guidance and support to unhoused youth and help them navigate the complex shelter system in NYC. For more information on New Alternatives, please visit: https://www.newalternativesnyc.org/

The Knicks are working to grow the Sweetwater Clifton “City Spirit” Award program throughout New York City’s five boroughs. To read more about Kate, and other past winners, please visit https://www.nba.com/knicks/sweetwater

