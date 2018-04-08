By Chris Henderson

How it Happened:

After knocking down a season-high 18 three-pointers last night, the Knicks continued where they left off. Michael Beasley and Courtney Lee hit New York’s first two three-attempts of the evening to give the Knicks a 14-7 edge over the Bucks. John Henson was tough in the paint for Milwaukee and contributed to the Bucks 3-point lead at the end of the first quarter. New York was missing guards Emmanuel Mudiay and Tim Hardaway Jr, who both sustained injuries in last night’s win, but Jarrett Jack stepped up off the bench. Jack finished the first half with 11 points, five rebounds and five assists and the Knicks took a 55-53 lead into the locker room. The two squads went back and forth in the second half. After leading by as many as five midway through the third, the Bucks closed the quarter strong and led by three points heading into the final frame. Brandon Jennings scored back-to-back buckets for the Bucks to start the fourth and pushed their lead to seven, but rookies Damyeon Dotson and Luke Kornet hit a combined three shots from downtown to tie the ballgame at 88. Eric Bledsoe knocked down four straight free throws as Milwaukee pushed their lead to eight with just over three minutes remaining. New York was unable to overcome strong play down the stretch by the Bucks and lost by a final score of 115-102.

Knick of the Night:

Kyle O'Quinn was dominate in the paint, finishing with 15 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks. He also dished out 5 assists. O’Quinn became the first Knick since Patrick Ewing in 1999 to have at least 13 points, 12 rebounds and 3 blocks in three straight games.

Notables:

Jarrett Jack was dominant for the Knicks off the bench, finishing with 18 points, five rebounds and seven assists. Courtney Lee scored an efficient 14 points on 6-11 FG. Michael Beasley played through a knee contusion he suffered last night, putting in 13 points and pulled down 6 boards.

Statistically Speaking:

The Knicks had a balanced scoring attack with eight players scoring 8+ points, and no player scoring more than 18. However, all five Bucks starters scored in double-figured and outscored the Knicks starting unit by 26 points.

Looking Ahead:

The Knicks will host their final home game of the 2017-2018 campaign against Lebron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night. Catch all of the action on MSG Network starting at 7:30.