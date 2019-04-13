NEW YORK, NY (April 13, 2019) - The New York Knicks announced today that Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing will represent the team at the 2019 NBA Draft lottery in Chicago on May 14. The Knicks legend was drafted by New York with the number one pick in 1985 after the Knicks won the NBA’s first-ever draft lottery that year.

“Patrick is a huge part of our team’s history and we’re thrilled to have number 33 represent the franchise at this year’s draft lottery,” said Steve Mills, President, New York Knicks. “Patrick’s connection to the lottery is well documented, and we’re proud to have one of the all-time Knicks greats sit on the dais on behalf of the team, the city and the fans.”

Knicks front office executive and Hall of Famer Dave DeBusschere represented the team at the 1985 NBA Draft lottery when the Knicks were awarded the top pick.