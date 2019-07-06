NEW YORK, NY (July 6, 2019) - The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed forward Ignas Brazdeikis to a multi-year contract.

Brazdeikis, 20, was selected by the Sacramento Kings in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft with the 47th overall pick. The 6-7, 215-pound forward was acquired by New York in exchange for the draft rights to Kyle Guy, the 55th pick in the second round. Brazdeikis, a freshman out of University of Michigan, averaged 14.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, shooting 46.2-percent from the field, including 39.2-percent from three over 37 games (37 starts). The Lithuanian native, who grew up in Canada, earned Big Ten Freshman of the Year and All-Big Ten Second Team honors in his lone season with the Wolverines.

Brazdeikis is currently participating with the team’s entry in the Las Vegas Summer League.