NEW YORK, NY (July 2, 2019) - The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed its first-round draft pick, RJ Barrett, to a contract.

Barrett, 19, was drafted by New York out of Duke University with the third overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. The 6-7, 200-pound guard/forward started all 38 games for the Blue Devils averaging an ACC and team high 22.6 points to go along with 7.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists over 35.3 minutes in his lone collegiate campaign. He was a consensus First-Team All-America selection and named as the National Player of the Year by USA Today.

The Toronto, Ontario-native set an ACC freshman record with 26 20-point games. The Jerry West Award winner, given annually to the nation’s best shooting guard, broke the ACC freshman scoring record, previously held by Georgia Tech’s Kenny Anderson (721) in 1989-90. On Feb. 16, Barrett recorded the fourth triple-double in Duke history with 23 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists vs. N.C. State.

Barrett is currently participating with the team’s entry in the 2019 Las Vegas summer league, debuting this Friday, July 5 (9:30 PM, ET) as the Knicks take on the Pelicans.