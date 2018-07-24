NEW YORK, July 24, 2018 - The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed free agent forward Noah Vonleh. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Vonleh, 6-9, 245 pounds, spent last season with Portland and Chicago, averaging 4.9 points and 5.8 rebounds in 16.2 minutes over 54 total games (16 starts). The 22-year-old was selected by Charlotte with the ninth overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.

Vonleh started last season with Portland where he averaged 3.6 points and 5.1 rebounds in 14.4 minutes over 33 games (12 starts). He was traded mid-season to the Bulls and appeared in 21 contests (four starts), recording 6.9 points and 6.9 rebounds over 19.0 minutes.

The Haverhill, MA-native holds career averages of 4.1 points and 4.7 rebounds over 15.5 minutes in 231 total games (113 starts) played with Charlotte, Portland and Chicago. He was traded from Charlotte to Portland on June 24, 2015.

Vonleh played one season for Indiana University where he was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year and third team All-Big Ten. In 30 games (29 starts) he averaged 11.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks.