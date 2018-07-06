NEW YORK, July 6, 2018 – The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed free agent forward Mario Hezonja. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The 23-year old Croatia native, originally drafted fifth overall by the Orlando Magic in the 2015 NBA Draft, joins the Knicks following a career year where he nearly doubled his scoring average from the previous season (9.6) and averaged personal bests in rebounding (3.7), assists (1.4), steals (1.1), minutes (22.1) and games played (75).

“Mario is an extremely talented, multi-dimensional player who we’re excited to have join the Knicks,” said Scott Perry, General Manager. “With Mario, we’re adding another young, athletic and driven player. We’re confident he will further develop under this coaching staff and excel playing in New York.”

Hezonja is a 6-8, 215-pound forward who appeared in 219 career NBA regular season games (41 starts), all with Orlando, averaging 6.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 18.4 minutes. Hezonja recorded a career-high 28 points on Dec. 17, 2017 at Detroit, connecting on 8-of-12 from three-point range, becoming just the ninth player in Magic history to make eight-or-more three-pointers in a game. Internationally, he played in 54 games during two-plus seasons with FC Barcelona of the Spanish ACB League. He also helped lead the Croatia men’s national basketball team to fifth place in the 2016 Summer Olympics.