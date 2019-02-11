NEW YORK, NY (February 11, 2019) - The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed guard John Jenkins of the Westchester Knicks to a 10-day contract.

Jenkins (6-4, 215-pounds) holds career NBA averages of 5.0 points and 1.4 rebounds over 12.6 minutes in 148 games (eight starts) over six seasons with Atlanta, Dallas, Phoenix and Washington. He recently appeared in four games for Washington after signing a 10-day contract on Jan. 31, 2019.

With Westchester, the official NBA G League affiliate of the New York Knicks, Jenkins this season started each of the 19 games he appeared in, averaging a team-high 24.8 points per game on 47-percent shooting. The guard also drained 62 triples on 42.5-percent shooting and was a 92.8-percent free-throw shooter. His line also included averages of 4.2 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals and a pair of 40-point performances.

Jenkins was also selected to compete with team USA in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 Qualifiers. The Nashville, Tenn. native was originally selected by Atlanta with the 23rd overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, following three seasons at Vanderbilt University.

