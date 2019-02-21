NEW YORK, NY (February 21, 2019) - The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed guard John Jenkins. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Jenkins (6-4, 215-pounds) originally signed a 10-day contract with the Knicks on February 11 and has appeared in two games, averaging 10.5 points on 50-percent shooting, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 17.5 minutes. In the team’s win at Atlanta on February 14, Jenkins recorded 14 points, five rebounds and two assists over 26 minutes. Jenkins is the seventh Westchester Knicks player to earn a call-up and sign with the Knicks.

The Vanderbilt University product holds career NBA averages of 5.0 points and 1.5 rebounds over 12.6 minutes in 151 games (eight starts) across six seasons with Atlanta, Dallas, New York, Phoenix and Washington. Jenkins previously played this season with the Westchester Knicks, the official NBA G League affiliate of the New York Knicks. He started each of the 19 games he appeared in with Westchester, averaging a team high 24.8 points on 47-percent shooting with 4.2 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals. He also recorded a pair of 40-point performances.

Jenkins was selected to compete with Team USA in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 Qualifiers. He was originally drafted by Atlanta with the 23rd overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft following three seasons at Vanderbilt University.