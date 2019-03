NEW YORK, NY (March 2, 2019) - The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed forward Henry Ellenson for the remainder of the season, following the conclusion of his first 10-day contract.

Ellenson (6-11, 235 pounds) is averaging 8.7 points and 4.7 rebounds over 22.2 minutes in three games for New York after signing a 10-day contract on February 10. The 22-year-old posted 13 points, a career-high nine rebounds, a team-best five assists and two steals in the team’s February 26 win over Orlando at The Garden.

The Rice Lake, WI native appeared in two games for Detroit this season and 59 games (two starts) for the Pistons over three seasons. He was selected by Detroit with the 18th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. In his lone season at Marquette University, the Big East Freshman of the Year held averages of 17.0 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.48 blocks over 33.5 minutes in 33 games (all starts).