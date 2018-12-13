NEW YORK, December 13, 2018 - The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed guard Allonzo Trier to an NBA contract. With this signing, Trier becomes the first two-way player to sign a guaranteed NBA contract within the first two months of the season. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Trier, undrafted out of Arizona, has appeared in 27 games (three starts) this season, averaging 11.3 points on 47% shooting (39.1% 3PT), 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists over 23.2 minutes. Among rookies, Trier ranks seventh in scoring, third in three-point percentage and ninth in field goal percentage. He is one of four rookies this season averaging at least 11.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and shooting at least 47-percent from the field. On November 27 at Detroit, Trier became the first undrafted Knicks rookie to post at least 24 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in a game.

The Seattle, Wash. native was eligible for the 2018 NBA Draft following his junior season at Arizona and signed a two-way contract with New York on July 3. As a junior at Arizona he averaged 18.1 points, 3.2 assists and 3.0 rebounds over 33 games.