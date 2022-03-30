NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 – Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) today announced Maker’s Mark has become an Official Marketing Sponsor of the New York Knicks.

As part of the sponsorship, the Knicks and Maker’s Mark are teaming up with the nonprofit organization ROAR NY (Restaurants Organizing, Advocating & Rebuilding) on a platform called “Raise The Bar” to assist the New York City bar and bartender community that has been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Knicks and Maker’s Mark will donate $20,000 for each of the next two years to support the rebuilding of the industry.

“The last two years have been challenging times for everyone, and one business that has truly been hit hard is the bar and restaurant industry, so we are incredibly excited to partner on the Raising The Bar initiative with Maker’s Mark,” said Ron Skotarczak, Executive Vice President, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. “Whenever we have an opportunity to make a positive impact on the community, we want to work to make that happen and Maker’s Mark shares in that belief.”

“Helping the bar and restaurant industry rebuild is of the utmost importance, and our hope is that this platform and donation inspire everyone to continue supporting their favorite local bars and bartenders as these communities continue to recover,” said Rob Samuels, Eighth Generation Whisky Maker & Chief Distillery Operator. “We’re looking forward to safely gathering together once again to watch a game and share a cocktail in support of our friends in the hospitality business.”

Bourbon fans will see Maker’s Mark featured throughout Knicks games at Madison Square Garden, including on/in LED signage, on-site activations, GardenVision features and through branding on the digital boards outside of Madison Square Garden, which are on display to the millions of people who walk by The Garden every day.

For more information about Maker's Mark and how it has supported the hospitality industry throughout COVID-19, visit www.MakersMark.com.