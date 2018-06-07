NEW YORK, NY (June 7, 2018) - The New York Knicks announced today that Keith Smart, Jud Buechler, Pat Sullivan and Royal Ivey have been hired as assistant coaches. They join the team as part of new head coach David Fizdale's coaching staff.

"We're thrilled to have this diverse group of high character coaches join the Knicks," said Fizdale. "They are highly motivated and bring a wealth of basketball experience that will be a great fit in developing and building this team. All four coaches are tireless workers, reliable teammates and share the same intense passion to win."

Smart has extensive NBA coaching experience having served as an assistant coach and head coach in the League since 2000-01. He most recently was an assistant coach in Memphis (2016-18) on Fizdale's staff (later J.B. Bickerstaff), and has also worked as an assistant coach in Cleveland (2000-03), Golden State (2003-11), Sacramento (2011-12) and Miami (2014-16). In addition, he served as head coach for Cleveland (2002-03), Golden State (2010-11) and Sacramento (2011-13), posting a 93-170 (.354) record. Previously, he was the head coach of Fort Wayne (CBA) from 1997-99, following a professional playing career in San Antonio (two games), the Philippines, World Basketball League, CBA, Venezuela and France. He was originally selected by Golden State in the second round (41st overall) of the 1988 NBA Draft following a two-year collegiate career at Indiana University. As a Hoosier, he earned the Most Outstanding Player of the 1987 Final Four after hitting the game-winning shot against Syracuse in the National Championship Game.

Buechler spent the past two seasons as a player development coach for the Los Angeles Lakers and was also the head coach of their 2017 Summer League team that won the championship in Las Vegas. A three-time NBA Champion (1996-98) with the Bulls, Buechler was originally selected by Seattle in the second round (38th overall) of the 1990 NBA Draft, following a four-year career at University of Arizona. He posted career averages of 3.3 points and 1.8 rebounds in 720 games over 12 seasons with New Jersey, San Antonio, Golden State, Chicago, Detroit, Phoenix and Orlando.

Ivey spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach for Oklahoma City after beginning his coaching career as a player development coach with their G League affiliate, Oklahoma City Blue (2014-16). Born in Harlem, NY he was originally selected by Atlanta in the second round (37th overall) of the 2004 NBA Draft after a four-year career at University of Texas. He appeared in 492 games, recording averages of 3.3 points and 1.1 rebounds over 10 seasons with Atlanta, Milwaukee, Philadelphia and Oklahoma City. He played his high school basketball at Benjamin N. Cardozo High School (Queens) and Blair Academy (Blairstown, NJ).

Sullivan spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Clippers after serving in the same capacity with Washington (2013-16), Detroit (2008-11) and New Jersey (2005-08). He began his NBA coaching career in 2004-05 as an assistant coach/video coordinator for the Pistons, who went on to win the NBA Championship that season. Previously, he worked in the college ranks as an assistant coach for North Carolina-Wilmington's women's team (2001-03) and at his alma matter University of North Carolina (1997-2000). The Bogota, NJ-native played four seasons for the Tar Heels, reaching the Final Four three times (1991, 93, 95).